President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday met Chelsea and Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba in Rwanda.

The two are both attending the Africa Green Revolution Forum 2022, an annual nature-conservative summit, in Kigali.

Posting on his Facebook account Monday, Mnangagwa described Drogba as a true African hero.

He posted a picture of himself with the football legend and captioned it:

A true African hero – thank you my brother Didier Drogba

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana also posted the picture.

He captioned the picture:

“The take of a trailblazing President and a legendary footballer.”

