Lisa Singo, a ZANU PF’s Member of Parliament for Beitbridge collapsed and died suddenly at the age of 47.

According to a report in the state run local paper she succumbed to diabetes.

Beitbridge Senator, Tambudzani Mohadi, confirmed Singo’s death saying she died this morning (yesterday) soon after she was rushed to a local clinic.

She collapsed this morning at around 11 am after having complained of high blood sugar levels since she was diabetic. She died soon after she was admitted at a private local clinic and we are all shocked.

According to state media, Lisa Singo began politics at the age of 13 years as a Zanu- PF youth and has been active in politics since then.

She was elected into the National Assembly by proportional representation during the 2018 harmonised elections,

She is survived by two children.

