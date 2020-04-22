The shocking state of Zimbabwe’s learning institutions has been exposed after 65 citizens were quarantined at Belvedere Teachers College upon their return from the United Kingdom.

While the government reported that they were demanding to be quarantined at local hotels, the returnees said that they want any institution with all basics including running water.

Reports indicate that they are also being forced to share a communal bathroom. The saga has divided the nation with some accusing them of being fancy even during difficult times.

Some of the returnees shared the shocking pictures below saying that it was the bathroom, sinks and bedding at the institution where the country’s teachers are trained

.