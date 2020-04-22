Controversially dismissed former Sunday Mail Editor, Edmund Kudzayi has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government, saying it has made Zimbabweans live like animals.

Kudzayi was reacting to the Government’s alleged illtreatment of UK returnees who were dissenting placement at Belvedere Teachers’ College where there are squalid conditions.

There is reportedly no running water at the teacher training institution and Government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana was attacked by various internet users and general Zimbabweans alike, for ‘lying to the nation’ that the returnees had chosen hotel accomodation for quarantining.

“Zanu PF has made us live like animals for so long we can no longer understand why someone coming from a normal country would protest being quarantined in a hostel without water to flush the toilet,” Kudzayi said.

The ex-Sunday Mail Editor was controversially fired from the state media after he was accused of being the Baba Jukwa character on macro-blogging site, Facebook.

Zwnews