Three people are feared dead and three more injured after they were involved in an accident at Truckers Inn, on the Kwekwe-Harare Highway on Thursday evening.

According to eyewitnesses report, the head-on accident happened at Truckers Inn, 5 kilometres from the Central town’s CBD, involved a red Honda Fit heading towards Harare and a Nissan sedan.

The spot is known for some of the most horrific accidents between Kwekwe and Harare, in February this year, seven people died on the spot while 55 others were injured when a Zupco bus, two kombis and a Honda Fit collided.

Efforts to get a comment from Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Midlands spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko were fruitless by the time of publishing.