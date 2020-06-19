Nurses at Kwekwe General Hospital have embarked on a labour protest demanding better working conditions chief among them a USD salary.

The move which follows a declaration of incapacitation by the Zimbabwe Health Apex Council has left hundreds of patients stranded and with no medical attention.

According to sources at the public health institution, several patients gave in to the long wait and went back home.

This week, the health workers declared incapacitation citing harsh macro economic conditions characterised by hyperinflation, exchange rate volatility, and the three tier pricing system.

The workers through the Health Apex Council claim that the back pay and salaries have been eroded by inflation.

In a joint notice by the Health Apex Councils, the workers rejected the current offer of US$75.

They demanded that salaries revert back to 1st of October 2018 digits that were quoted in United States Dollars (USD).

Efforts to get a comment from Kwekwe General Hospital Medical Superintendent Doctor Mapanda were fruitless by the time of publishing as her mobile phone was not reachable.

midlands news