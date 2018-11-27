PICTURES: Expensive Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650, Rolls Royce Cullinan land at RGM Airport in Harare

It appears the rich are getting richer while the poor are getting poorer in our broken Zimbabwean economy.

This was clearly demonstrated yesterday Monday when one of Harare’s millionaires chartered a plane to fly in their 2 imported head-turning beasts of the road that ordinary Zimbabweans will never afford to buy even if they are to work for a thousand years.

The two cars are a Mercedes-Maybach s650 and Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV which were offloaded from a foreign aeroplane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday.