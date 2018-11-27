JUST IN: Kariba boy rescued from crocodile jaws by strangers

A minor from Kariba is still nursing wounds at a local health institution after a crocodile savaged his right leg while playing near Nyamhunga 2 area.

The child who cannot be named for ethical reasons was savaged last Saturday at Kasese bridge close to Lake Harvest.

The kid had to be assisted by two passerby who saw him being dragged by the dangerous reptile into the river.

According to local reports, the area is a dangerous spot despite parents leaving their children playing around the area.

“Children from Nyamhunga 2 enjoy playing with water around that area.”

“This is not the first incident of someone being savaged, 3 years ago a local fisherman was also attacked while washing clothes and got assistance from Lake Harvest employees,” said a local resident who declined to be named.