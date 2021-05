File photo

The government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care has placed Kwekwe town on lockdown with effective curfew, running from 7pm to 6am for three weeks following the discovery of the Indian variant of COVID-19.

No visitors to boarding schools are allowed, and day schools are expected to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

Under this measure, businesses are set to operate from 8am to 5pm, and all bars, beer halls, drinking places and bottle stores have been ordered to close.

-Zwnews