President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this morning commissioning the Expansion Project Phase 1 of the Lafarge Dry Mortar Plant.

Commenting on the event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana said it signals the growth in the economy.

“When Cement Manufacturers are expanding their business, it means there is an expanding demand for their products.

“When cement is in demand, construction is soaring. A surging construction sector is a sign of an active and growing economy,” he said.

The Dry Mortars (DMO) project is part of Lafarge Holcim Group’s US$25m additional investment of its Zimbabwean subsidiary, which was announced in 2019.

The DMO plant is expected to improve Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe manufacturing capacity of dry mortar products per year from the current 7000t to 100,000t per annum.

As stated by the ministry of information, it is anticipated that at least 40% of product from the Dry Mortar will be exported into the region.

-Zwnews