MDC-T Senators yesterday ripped into the Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill saying it would create a constitutional dictatorship in the country if passed.

They rejected clauses giving too much power to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The contentious clauses include the removal of the running mate and the one giving the president power to handpick judges.

Senate will continue debating the Bill today, and according to critics who followed the first debate yesterday, it is expected to be explosive.

Meanwhile the stance taken by the MDC-T Senators made the debate unique in that they differed with their counterparts in the National Assembly who last Tuesday voted alongside Zanu PF legislators to pass the controversial Bill.

Apparently, analysts have called on the Senate to reject the bill saying it is not in the best interest of Zimbabweans in general.

Former deputy prime minister, Arthur Mutambara recently added his voice against the Bill.

He urged Zimbabweans to reject the Bill.

-Zwnews