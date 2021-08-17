President Emmerson Mnangagwa is attending the 41st Ordinary Summit of Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) heads of states and governments is underway in Lilongwe.

The incoming SADC Chairperson and Malawian President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera congratulated the people of Zambia for the recent peaceful elections won by Hakainde Hichilema.

He noted that COVID-19 has reversed economic progress in a number of countries, saying efforts towards regional integration have also not been spared.

Chakwera urged the region to re-double and accelerate efforts in order to quickly recover from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Chakwera who takes over the SADC Chairpersonship from President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, said the region should continue with efforts to promote job creation for the youths.

Zwnews