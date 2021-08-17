Zimbabwe’s telecommunications giant Econet Wireless has disclosed that data and voice traffic volumes have risen.

The company data volumes went up 77 percent and voice by 25 percent in the May quarter.

However, the mobile giant says this has put a lot of pressure on the company’s network.

Apparently, Econet Wireless is facing problems accessing adequate foreign currency for network upgrades.

This has affected the quality of service the company is offering to its customers.

Apparently, Econet’s internet connectivity is running slow.

A number of Econet Wireless subscribers have of late been complaining about slow internet.

The company is toying with an idea to review data prices upwards.

Zwnews