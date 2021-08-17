Surgeon and former Chitungwiza General Hospital clinical director Dr Patrick Dhliwayo has died.

Dr Dhliwayo succumbed to Covid 19.

Renowned journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who once worked with Dr Dhliwayo announced his death.

“This afternoon I would like to pay my great respect to Dr Patrick Dhliwayo who passed away from Covid-19.

“He was a surgeon and former clinical director at Chitungwiza Hospital.

“I worked with him when I formed Save Our Hospitals bringing in hospital consumables from the diaspora,” said Chin’ono.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean health workers have not been spared by the disease.

In some instances, they are forced to work without proper protective equipment.

