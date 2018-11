LATEST News: President E.D Mnangagwa has returned home from a two day state visit in Guinea Conakry where he was hosted by his counterpart and former AU Chairman, HE President Alpha Conte.

The 2-day state visit to Guinea culminated in the two nations signing 4 agreements.

Mnangagwa touched down at R.G Mugabe International Airport late afternoon and was received by VP KDC Mohadi, Ministers, service chiefs and government officials.