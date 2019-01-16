PICTURES: Pastor Evan Mawarire arrested by police with AK47 guns

Armed Zimbabwean police arrested #ThisFlag activist Pastor Evan Mawarire at his home on Wednesday.

Since Monday, Zimbabweans have been protesting against the military backed government of Emmerson Mnangagwa accusing it of failing to live up to pre-election pledges to kick-start growth and make a clean break from the 37-year rule of Mugabe, who was ousted by soldiers in November 2017 coup.

Pictures below shows that a number of other people were also arrested during the raid.

Zimbabwe human rights lawyers have since dispatched legal personnel to help Evan Mawarire and many others caught up in the raids.

ZwNews has received audio that suggest a number of men in Harare townships have fled their homes while those who remained found themselves at the mercy of soldiers.

P Nyoni, ZwNews