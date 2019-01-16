Donald Trump Government condemns Zimbabwe killings

A powerful committee which leads President Donald Trump’s foreign-policy legislation and debate in the Senate, the United States Foreign Relations Committee, has condemned the “widespread killings, arrests, beatings and harassment of protesters by security forces” in Zimbabwe.

Committee spokespersons, Senators Cory Booker and Chris Coons, also called on Harare authorities to lift the internet blackout.

Below is their full message to Acting President Chiwenga and President Mnangagwa who is away:

US President Donald Trump appears to be closely following and aware of developments in Zimbabwe. He hit Harare with sanctions hours after security forces gunned down protesters on 1 August 2018.

ZwNews has seen hundreds of SOS Twits addressed to @realDonaldTrump, the official Twitter username for President Donald J Trump.