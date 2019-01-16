Mnangagwa: Putin’s Alrosa Russia to mine Zimbabwe diamonds..Statement

President ED Mnangagwa who met Russian leader Vladimir Putin yesterday in Moscow, has given his views on the latest developments in Zimbabwe.

He has also given permission to Russia’s biggest diamond mining company, Alrosa, to come and mine in Zimbabwe.

However, he did not mention whether a Zuma or Mbeki Commission of Enquiry will be assembled to deal with the case of “hundreds displaced by security forces and families of those who lost life and limb” in deadly violence currently going on in Zimbabwe.

Below is Mnangagwa’s full statement:

Over the past two days, as I have been in Russia working on economic agreements that will give our economy a much needed boost, I have been deeply saddened by the events in our beloved homeland.

Wanton violence and cynical destruction is not the Zimbabwean way. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.

As I have said numerous times, everyone in Zimbabwe has the right to express themselves freely – to speak out, to criticise and to protest.

Unfortunately, what we have witnessed is violence and vandalism instead of peaceful, legal protests. There can be no justification for violence, against people and property. Violence will not reform our economy. Violence will not rebuild our nation.

What will lead to a stronger economy is investment. That is why I travelled to Moscow, and that is why I will be travelling on to other countries in the region and then the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In 48 hours in Moscow, there are signs that serious investment is on the way. Alrosa, the world’s largest diamond company, has decided to launch operations in Zimbabwe, and we have also signed a series of important agreements that will lead to investment, development and jobs.

I understand the pain and frustration that many of you are feeling. Resolving Zimbabwe’s economic challenges is a monumental task, and while it may not always feel that way, we are moving in the right direction. We will get there.

In the meantime, I call for calm and peace from all of our brothers and sisters. We are one nation, with one mission, and we will realise it together.

ED Mnangagwa