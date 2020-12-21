Prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges after consenting to Musa Taj Abdul’s bail application, will remain in custody until Wednesday.

That is the day when magistrate Ngoni Nduna is expected to rule on his bail application.

Nduna said he needs time to go through submissions and also cited that tomorrow is a national holiday.

Meanwhile, during cross examination Detective Assistant Inspector Collius Mushambi told the court that the fact that Kasema’s passport expired could not guarantee his abscondment of trial if released on bail.

He stated that Zimbabwe’s borders are porous and Kasema could utilise this to flee.

Mushambi further stated that Kasema attempted to evade justice despite having to surrender himself to the police.

He was on the run for a day and that might cause him not to avail himself to stand trial.

Mushambi added that the accused is a law officer and with his experience, the court cannot be made to believe that he spent the whole day consulting a lawyer without reporting to work with his phone turned off.

The court heard that compelling evidence was there for his continued detention.

His lawyer, Steady Kachere said the accused has been a loyal civil servant for over twenty years and that could be considered during bail ruling.

Magistrate Nduna said he had no option but to deliver his ruling Wednesday morning since tomorrow is a holiday.

