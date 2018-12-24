PICTURES of Nelson Chamisa meeting Ramaphosa in South Africa

Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa today disclosed that he met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a few days ago to discuss “a wide range of urgent and important issues”.

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, Chamisa said;

“A few days ago I had a fruitful meeting in Pretoria with my distinguished brother & fountain of wisdom, the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency @CyrilRamaphosa on a wide range of urgent & important issues regarding the well-being of the people of Zimbabwe.”

The opposition chief disclosed that he also bumped into his South african lawyer at the airport on his way back to Zimbabwe.

Though details of the Ramaphosa meeting have not been made public, Zimbabwe government sources revealed that the meeting is an attempt by South Africa to create dialogue between Chamisa and ruling party leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The two camps have been involved in on and off talks since the disputed 2018 Presidential elections.