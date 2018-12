Fire has reportedly gutted down the Lookout cafe in the Zimbabwe resort town of Victoria Falls.

The Café which is perched on the edge of the Batoka Gorge was one of the favourites in Victoria Falls. It offered spectacular views of the gorges and Zambezi River.

Lookout Cafe is located some 120m above the turbulent rapids of the Zambezi River, overhanging a giant chasm of the Batoka Gorge, just down from the iconic Victoria Falls Bridge.