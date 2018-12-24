30 condom machines for Midlands S*x University as HIV cases rise among females under 25

The National Aids Council (Nac) has procured 30 condom dispensers for Midlands State University (MSU) as it escalates the fight against new HIV infections at tertiary institutions.

This comes shortly after the Nac revealed a shocking statistic – almost half of the female students at tertiary institutions either have or will contract HIV during their course of study.

Nac Monitoring and Evaluation Director, Mr Amon Mpofu also revealed that man over the age of 50, informally known as sugar daddies, were the major source of HIV among adolescents and female students in tertiary institutions.

Nac Midlands Provincial Aids Co-ordinator, Mr Mambewu Shumba said,

“We have put 21 condom dispensers at MSU and nine more are coming. We are doing this to promote condom use among youths. It has been discovered that there are more new HIV infections among people between 15 and 24 years. Most of these students, particularly females, interact with men who are above 50.”