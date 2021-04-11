Nelli Tembe, Kiernan Forbes’ fiancée dies following Cape Town Building Plunge

AKA’s newly engaged fiancee Nelli Tembe has died after allegedly jumping out of a Cape Town building in the early hours of Sunday, 11 April.

Kiernan Forbes who is known by the stage name AKA recently paid lobola for Nellie Tembe.

Her death comes hours following reports of attempted suicide on parody social media accounts:

According to Athi Mtongana police say they can’t give out the identity of the woman yet.

“A body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased on the corners of Loop and Bloem Street, this morning in Cape Town. Police say they can’t give out the identity of the woman yet,” wrote Athi Mtongana.

AKA has not said anything about Nellie Tembe’s death yet, and the details of her death are still sketchy.

On Sunday, a Twitter parody account by the name of Advo Barry Roux tweeted that Nellie Tembe AKA’s fiancé jumped out of the 10th floor at Pepper Club in Cape Town.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in the Western Cape, Captain FC van Wyk, said that police are investigating the tragic incident, but was not at liberty to provide further details on how exactly the young woman was killed.

“Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7.45am on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets, Cape Town CBD, where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased,” said Van Wyk.

He added that crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues.

Pepperclub Hotel general manager Efi Ella said he could not confirm reports that Tembe had jumped to her death from one of the building’s upper floors.

“At this stage, the police are still investigating,” he said. “We received a call at around 7:30 this morning regarding an incident relating to a young woman.”

TimesLIVE reported that witnesses present at the scene said that they had heard “shouting and a ‘loud doof’ sound”, and said they had heard a man “calling security and crying”.

FAMILY STATEMENTS