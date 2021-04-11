Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC Alliance) president, Nelson Chamisa has sent a delegation of party leaders to Makomborero Haruzivishe’s rural home in Masvingo to deliver a solidarity to his parents.

Haruzivishe, an MDC-Alliance member and pro-democracy activist was sentenced to 14 months in jail, a week after being convicted of inciting public violence and resisting arrest.

The 28-year-old, critic of President Emmerson’s government, was jailed for 24 months on the first count of incitement, and 12 months for resisting arrest.

Ten of the 24 months and six of the 12 months were suspended and, Haruzivishe will serve 14 months in prison.

However, some critics allege that Haruzivishe’s imprisonment is political persecution and not prosecution.

Meanwhile, yesterday Chamisa sent a delegation to his rural home in Masvingo to deliver a solidarity message to Haruzivishe’s parents.

MDC-Alliance Secretary General, Chalton Hwende was part of the delegation and he says:

“Yesterday I led a delegation of MDC Alliance leaders to Makomborero Haruzivishe’s rural home in Masvingo to deliver a solidarity message from President Nelson Chamisa to his parents.

“Mako was last week unjustly imprisoned by the regime for standing up against dictatorship.”

Hwende adds that he felt at home while working the fields with Haruzivishe’s parents at their village home in Buka. Adding that he was very encouraged by their hope and strength despite their son’s imprisonment.

-Zwnews