In a heartbreaking incident, a 38-year-old Malawian truck driver who was recently shot in the head by two armed robbers while waiting for his chance to pass through the South African border succumbed to the wounds on Friday afternoon at Polokwane General Hospital.

According to police authorities in South Africa, the deceased Robert Sakala died in a Polokwane Hospital Friday afternoon.

His death comes after two unknown gunmen who are still on the run, pounced on the now deceased’s vehicle along the N1 highway on March 29.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said they were yet to make any arrests and implored on anyone with information that may help in the identification and arrest of the suspects to contact Musina Station Commander Colonel Mukwevho on 002782 759 4931 or the Crime Stop number 0027860010111.

“The truck driver succumbed to gunshot injuries in a Polokwane hospital on Friday afternoon. The case has now been changed from attempted murder to murder. Robert Sakala (38), was a driver of a white Power Star truck with registration numbers JB 21 XJ GP,” Brig Mojapelo said.

“The police in Musina are investigating the matter and are appealing for information that may assist in tracing the two suspects who allegedly shot the truck driver and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money as well as a cell phone along the N1 road next to the weighbridge,” he said.

Reports say the two accused murderers- one armed with a firearm, arrived at the truck and suddenly demanded money from Sakala.

They then allegedly shot and robbed him, before fleeing into the bushes.

Brigadier Mojapelo said the matter was immediately reported to the police.

Subsequently, Sakala was then taken to Musina hospital for medical treatment, where he was referred to Polokwane for further management.

state media/Zwnews