Acting President Constantino Chiwenga is presiding over the burial of three national heroes, late Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Minister Biggie Matiza and Commissioner General (Rtd) Paradzai Zimondi at the National Heroes’ Acre today.

Commenting on the event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana says:

Today is a sad and unprecedented day as we are burying 3 of our departed heroes. National Unity is a key ingredient to defeating this grim harvester in our midst.

We will be giving you updates….

Acting President VP Chiwenga has arrived at the National Heroes Acre to lead proceedings at the burial of Cdes Sibusiso Moyo, Paradzayi Zimondi and Joel Biggie Matiza

#MaskUpZim pic.twitter.com/m0aJ8X1fXO — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) January 27, 2021

-Zwnews /Photos-zbc