Justice Tawanda Chitapi has postponed bail hearing for former ZANU PF party youth leader Jim Kunaka to tomorrow Thursday 28 January 2021.

Kunaka was arrested on 24 December and was denied bail by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga and has been languishing at Harare Remand Prison since then.

He was arrested for allegedly inciting people to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Justice Chitapi said the hearing had to be postponed to give enough time for further arguments.

Richard Chikosha, a law officer from National Prosecuting Authority opposed the release of Kunaka on bail while his lawyer Munyaradzi Bwanya of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights argued that his client should be released on bail.

The matter will be brought again tomorrow.

-Zwnews