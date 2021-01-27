Prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been freed On ZW$20 000 bail.

Chin’ono was arrested and charged for allegedly publishing falsehoods to the effect that a policeman had killed a baby strapped on its mother’s back.

High Court judge David Foroma granted Chin’ono Z$20 000 bail while same conditions set in his previous bail were maintained.

The ruling was handed down on Foroma’s behalf by Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

During the bail hearing Chin’ono pointed out that he was being charged under a non-existent law which was removed from the law books some time ago.

He said he was being persecuted for exposing rampant corruption in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Chin’ono exposed corruption cases involving former Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo, who was fired by Mnangagwa over the matter.

Meanwhile, at one time, senior government and ZANU-PF official Patrick Chinamasa threatened Chin’ono saying his reports were tarnishing President Mnangagwa’s name and that of the first family.

-Zwnews