PICTURES: Chamisa’s surprise visit to Paul Mwazha’s 101 birthday party

ZIMBABWE opposition leader Nelson Chamisa took time out of his busy schedule to visit prominent religious leader Paul Mwazha, the founder and leader of the African Apostolic Church, who turned 101 this week.
Writing about the rare 101st birthday celebration, Chamisa said:
Have had the pleasure of praying with and congratulating a Mighty General in the faith,Mudzidzisi Paul Mwazha as we mark & celebrate his 101 years of life today. I believe in the calling upon Mutumwa weAfrica. Join me to wish a Happy birthday to this greatly anointed Man of God!
Facebook Comments