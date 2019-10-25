Junior CIOs swim in poverty as bosses get $23K salaries per month

JUNIOR officers in the spy agency, the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) are reportedly not happy with the huge salary gap between them and their bosses, NewsDay has learnt.

This paper is reliably informed that about three weeks ago, their bosses, starting from the district intelligence officer (DIO) going up, had their monthly salaries increased to more than $18 000, a situation which has ruffled feathers among the juniors, who feel they were being hard done.

The DIOs are reportedly now getting a little more than $18 000, up from $2 500, while the provincial intelligence officers had their salaries hiked to $23 000, up from $3 500.

Below the DIOs are senior intelligence officers, who are reportedly getting between $2 500 and $2 800, while the rest are in the region of $2 000.

The senior officials are said to be victimising some low-ranking intelligence officers, accusing them of causing disharmony in the spy agency.