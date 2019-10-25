I was afraid of bob’s juju: Grace narrates first experience in Mugabe’s bedroom

FIRST LADY Grace Mugabe once said the first thing she searched for in President Robert Mugabe’s bedroom was evidence of juju after wide speculation that the long-serving ruler depended on powers from the occult.

Grace, who married Mugabe in 1996 after the death of his first wife Sally, told representatives of several charitable organisations gathered at her Mazowe Children’s Home, that before she fell in love with him she would hear stories that he used lion fat.

“I used also to travel using public transport and people would say Mugabe uses juju,” she said. “People said he uses mafuta eshumba (lion fat), but I realised he has a shiny skin and when I first went into his bedroom, I was afraid and searched and looked under the bed and all over, but he had only his rosary and I thanked God that he had given me a Christian husband.”

Mugabe and Grace’s marriage raised eyebrows given their age difference.

news day