Heavy rainfall extensively damaged Mukumbura Primary School in Mt Darwin.

At least 2 classroom blocks were substantially damaged by rain and thunderstorm over the weekend.

Meanwhile, several roads in the area and a bridge were also damaged.

The Mt Darwin Civil Protection Unit are currently assessing the damage.

Apparently, the rains that has been pounding the country have left a trail of destruction in many areas in the country.

Meanwhile, cases of drowning have also been registered, as people try to cross flooded rivers.

The police and the CPU have been urging people to desist from trying to cross flooded rivers and to stay indoors during storms.

-Zwnews