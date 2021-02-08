Controversial politician and former Zanu PF legislator Killer Zivhu has said he no longer has ‘beef’ with Norton Member of Parliament, Themba Mliswa.

In remarks posted on his official Twitter handle this Monday, the former Chivi South lawmaker said it is now possible for Mliswa and himself to have tea together.

“A cup of tea with Temba Mliswa is now possible shungu dzangu dzapera , our focus must be on developing our areas doing projects that helps our people as usual,” he said.

The duo of Mliswa and Zivhu has literally been on each other’s throats and they have been taking every single opportunity to attack each other.

Zwnews