MDC-A legislator Joanna Mamombe and youth assembly member Cecilia Chimbiri, who are being charged for undermining the authority of the police, remain in custody after their bail appeal hearing was postponed to tomorrow.

Prosecutors asked for more time to go through court papers.

A law officer from NPA had requested for more time to be able to file a response to the bail appeal and the court deferred the hearing.

Their lawyers are appealing against Magistrate Tawanda Mambanje’s decision denying them bail last week.

