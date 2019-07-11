MDC Youth Assembly Secretary-General, Gift Ostallos Siziba was this afternoon released on ZW$1 000 bail. Siziba is being accused of incitement to commit public violence. Magistrate Makomo ordered him to report 3 times per week at Harare Central Police Station.
Recent Posts
- PICTURES: MDC’s Ostallos Siziba Released On $1000 Bail
- Just In: Job Sikhala Remanded In Custody
- PICS:Handcuffed Sikhala Arrives at Bikita Magistrate’s Court
- Leave Job Sikhala & Arrest Corrupt Zanu-PF Officials-ED’s Lawyer
- ‘Mubobobo’ Syndicate Fined Fined 16 Cattle, 4 Goats
- LEAKED: ED’s Ouster, Perence Shiri As VP…Zanu PF’s 2023 Presidential Candidate
- US$ Ban To Stay-SB Moyo
- AFCON 2019: Nigeria Kicks South Africa Out
- Cranborne Boys High School Pupils Stage Demo Against Headmaster
- PICTURES: Goblins terrorise Sanyati villagers, line up clothes from deceased’s house to grave…
Trending
- Leave Job Sikhala & Arrest Corrupt Zanu-PF Officials-ED’s Lawyer
- LEAKED: ED’s Ouster, Perence Shiri As VP…Zanu PF’s 2023 Presidential Candidate
- PICTURES: Goblins terrorise Sanyati villagers, line up clothes from deceased’s house to grave…
- Walter Magaya se_xually assau!ts woman as she kneels in prayer
- Magaya bedroom scandal with Sarah Maruta exposed: VIDEO
- List Of More “Corrupt Big Wigs” Exposed on Social Media?? VP Kembo Mohadi Tops
Facebook Comments