PICTURES: MDC’s Ostallos Siziba Released On $1000 Bail

By smuchirahondo
- 2 hours ago

MDC Youth Assembly Secretary-General, Gift Ostallos Siziba was this afternoon released on ZW$1 000 bail. Siziba is being accused of incitement to commit public violence. Magistrate Makomo ordered him to report 3 times per week at Harare Central Police Station.

