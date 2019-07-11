Just In: Job Sikhala Remanded In Custody

MDC legislator Job Sikhala MDC Alliance’s Job Sikhala remanded in custody to 24 July

Sikhala stood trial at Bikita Magistrate court.

Sikhala was arrested earlier this week and charged with subverting a constitutional government as defined in section 22(2)(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification&Reform) Act for allegedly advocating for the overthrowing of govt through unconstitutional means.

Sikhala was arrested over the utterances he made at a weekend rally in Bikita.

Job Sikhala told a rally in Bikita, Masvingo province on Saturday that the party will stage a mega-demonstration that will bring down the government