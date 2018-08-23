Tension rises as Zimbabweans await Constitutional Court ruling

Zwnews Chief Correspondent

About 14 million Zimbabwe citizens are eagerly waiting for the nine judges from the Constitutional Court who heard the application by MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa seeking to overturn President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s win.

Yesterday morning, Zwnews’s news crew took it to the streets of Harare to gauge on the mood as the nation awaits the court outcome.

The court will deliver the verdict tomorrow at 2 PM.

Some citizens are pinning their hopes on the court to handle the matter in a way that would make sure there is some cooling down of possible tempers.

This comes after there has been some sentiments from various sections involved in the matter suggesting that the main players, Chamisa and Mnangagwa, would take measures if the judgment is not in their favour.

Chamisa said he would take the matter back to the citizens who voted, to safeguard their votes.

Mnangagwa threatened there could be some consequences to arise from the petition.

It is in this regard that citizens are hoping that the court would make a fair judgment.

Georgina Madede said; “The court should take into consideration that the sentiments by both Chamisa and Mnangagwa may raise the tempers among their supporters.

Last week, the ruling part’s youths leader Pupurai Togarepi told party supporters in Marondera that “the youths are ready to defend Mnangagwa’s win.”

Madede says all these sentiments have potential to stir protests, hence the need for the court to handle this delicate matter.

Another citizen Tymon Nkomo says the court must be objective in its ruling, and that whoever inclined to stir people to act against an objective ruling is misguided.

“As long as the court carries its mandate fairly and objectively, then anyone who stirs unrest is acting irresponsibly,” he said.

The citizens’ concerns come after some people were shot dead by the soldiers in the streets of Harare. The people were protesting the results that were announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.