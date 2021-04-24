Zimbabwean internationals Ocean Mushure and Tafadzwa Rusike missed their penalties in the ABSA Cup Final, in a match played between Lusaka Dynamos and Zesco United played this afternoon in Lusaka.

The two are plying their trade in the Zambian Supper league with Rusike playing for Zesco United, whilst Mushure plays for Lusaka Dynamos the eventual winners.

Lusaka Dynamos were crowned the 2021 ABSA CUP Champions after dismissing Zesco United by 3 goals to 1 on post match penalties.

It was a tightly contested encounter with both teams having fair share of chances and misses. The match ended nil all after 90 minutes with penalties needed to decide the winner.

Here is how the penalties were taken starting with Tady Etekiama of Lusaka Dynamos:

Tady Etekiama scores 1-0

Adrian Chama scores 1-1

Collins Sikombe scores 2-1

Tafadzwa Rusike misses 2-1

Emmanuel Chabula misses 2-1

Fackson Kapumbu misses 2-1

Ocean Mushure misses 2-1

Bruce Musakanya misses 2-1

Monga Ndala scores 3-1

Lusaka Dynamos central midfielder Mothusi Cooper is the man of the match in the 2021 ABSA Cup final against ZESCO United. He walks home with K15, 000.

Best Player of the Tournament: Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba of Zesco United FC won the K25, 000 prized award.

Best Coach of the Tournament: Wedson Nyirenda (Lusaka Dynamosfc) won the K25, 000 award. Runner up: Zesco United FC- K250, 000. Champions: Lusaka Dynamos fc- K600, 000.

