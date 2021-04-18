Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Chinyoka has told ZTN that they are “doing everything in our capacity to bring the culprits to book” to apprehend and bring to justice thugs who killed two Nyanga pupils last week.

“We are still conducting investigations and will make sure these criminals are brought to book.”

The suspects accosted cousins Melisa and Delaney Benza on their way from Mbaza Primary School, about 4km from home.

They slit their throats and stashed their bodies in a blair toilet at a deserted homestead. Detectives believe the murders were for ritual purposes.

Barely a month ago, Zimbabwe witnessed the burial of another seven-year-old ritual murder victim, Tapiwa Makore of Murewa. It is widely believed that ritualists use human parts as wealth-enhancing charms, among other diabolic purposes.

ztn