PICTURES: COSATU demonstrates at BeitBridge Border over Zimbabwe crises

South African labour federation COSATU has staged a demonstration at the Beitbridge Border Post in protest over human rights abuses by the Zimbabwean government.

Cosatu say they been angered by Mnangagwa’s government reaction to the #ShutdownZimbabwe protest organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) over a 150% increase in fuel prices.

Said COSATU:

We are calling on the Zimbabwean government to release all arrested trade union leaders, stop abductions of political activists and respect people’s human rights and should allow people to express their wishes without fear of intimidation or arrest.