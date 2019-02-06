CHIWENGA’s “shrinking body” causes stir..Latest Pictures

LAST night, frail looking Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga went on ZBC TV to speak( see images) where he said some people will be happy if he dies.

He did not say anything about his alleged flight to a top heart transplant clinic in South Africa.

However “his shrinking body”(see pictures) has made some to suggest that the General needs to be in hospital as soon as possible.

Many posted comments on social media wondering how the usually fit VP “has lost so much weight and appears shrunk” in recent images.