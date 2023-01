Chitungwiza-based prophet Ezekiel Masiyandima, 44, of Ebenezer Prophetic Ministries, dumped his wife of 18 years, Portia Chiwanga, 38, for his 21-year-old congregant, Melania Madamombe. Church members have started boycotting services.

