LATEST: Brooklyn Bus Fire Accident: 42 killed as SA bound Zim coach burns in Gwanda..Photos

42 killed, 20 injured in Gwanda bus accident, …barely days after 47 more lives were lost in Rusape

At least 40 people died on spot while 20 were seriously injured in a tragic accident involving a bus that was travelling to South Africa from Bulawayo last night, police have confirmed.

The bus belonging to Brooklyn Express went up in flames on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway just outside Gwanda on Friday morning around 1am.

State owned broadcasting television, ZBC attended the accident scene where emergency personnel from Collen Bawn Mine and Gwanda were still attending to the victims.

Reports suggest that a gas cylinder on board exploded leaving the bus in flames, with police investigations still underway.

The accident has inflicted fresh wounds to the entire nation and mostly relatives of last week’s Rusape accident victims the death of 50 people when a Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses side-swiped at the 166-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare highway.

