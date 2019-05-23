PICTURE: Zim activists arrested at Harare Airport

Four Zimbabwe activists were arrested and charged with subverting a constitutional government.

The four, are the Citizens Manifesto co-ordinator Tatenda Mombeyarara (37), Centre for Community Development in Zimbabwe Advocacy Officer George Makoni (38), Nyasha Frank Mpahlo (35) of Transparency International Zimbabwe and executive director of Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD), Gamuchirai Mukura (31).

On Monday, it was reported that state security agents abducted the four at Robert Mugabe International Airport after as they returned from attending a training workshop in the Maldives.

Harare police alleges that the four were trained on how to mobilise citizens to turn against the government and to engage in acts of civil disobedience and or resistance to any law during some anticipated national protests organised by some anti-government movements.