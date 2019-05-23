We are being fond!ed in packed ZUPCO buses: Women appeal to govt

Female passengers are appealing for the authorities to designate female-only ZUPCO buses as they argue that women and children are being disadvantaged in the commotion to board the buses.

The women complained that some deviants are taking advantage of the ZUPCO queues to se_xually molest women. A woman who spoke to H-Metro said,

Yesterday, there was pressure at the terminus. I ended up being fondled on my private parts as I was trying to board the bus, but never saw the person who did it. As a woman, we do not have to be victims of bus pressure, but we don’t have control over it since the bus is only affordable means of transportation because kombis are now expensive.

She called on the government to designate some buses for women only to counter the se_xual harassment.

statemedia