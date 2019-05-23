Bob was right? Mnangawa fired for being deceitful, unreliable… and lack of probity

ZwNews.com

President Robert Mugabe has fired his long term right hand-man and deputy Emmerson Mnangawa from both the ruling party and government for disloyalty, being unreliable, and lack of probity in the manner he discharged his duties.

The dismissal was announced by the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, at a press conference at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare.

Announcing the sacking, Moyo said President Mugabe has fired Mnangagwa from the position of Vice President of the country for, among various reasons, disloyalty and conduct inconsistent with his official duties.

Moyo said; “It had become evident that his conduct in the discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities. The Vice President has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability.

“He has also demonstrated little probity in the execution of his duties.”

Meanwhile, for some Zimbabweans the allegations of which Mnangagwa was fired seem to be making sense now, as he suits the description on Mugabe’s charge sheet.

Recalling the charges then, renowned political commentator Elder Mabhunu says Mugabe was right in defining Mnangagwa as lacking probity (clueless) in the way he discharges his duties.

“When Mugabe fired Mnangagwa, the allegations included that the VP was deceitful, unreliable, and lacked probity or was clueless in managing the second highest office in the land.

“It has become clear that Mugabe’s prognosis of the man was correct. However, the nation did not read the dictator’s charge sheet seriously, the citizens thought it was a mere case of sour grapes. He was right,” he says.

Mabhunu says after taking over power through a coup, Mnangagwa has exposed his lack of direction, deceitfulness and even lied to the world that he did not know who deployed the army to shoot and kill civilians.

“No wonder why Mugabe had been saying he lacked someone better and trustworthy among his crop of lieutenants to pass the baton stick to,” says Mabhunu.

Meanwhile, when Mnangawa came to the helm, he promised an array of changes that would turn around the country’s economy for the better, but brought further economic ruin.

“He promised democracy and delivered autocracy; he promised economic reforms and delivered corruption; he promised Zimbabweans fish and delivered a snake. Mugabe was right,” says Mabhunu.