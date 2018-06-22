PICTURE: Political parties to witness ZEC ballot printing today

Political parties and media are today expected to visit and witness ballot printing at Fidelity Printers and Printflow which have been contracted to print ballot papers for 2018 Presidential Elections and for the House of Assembly, Senatorial and local government polls.

This comes amidst controversies and tension after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) refused to include pictures and other crucial ID details on the voters roll.

Another talking point is why President Mnangagwa of Zanu PF is positioned top right on the presidential ballot.