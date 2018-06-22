Deputy Finance Minister ‘Mukupe’ falls on hard times

HARARE: Controversial Deputy Finance Minister Mr Terence Mukupe’s financial woes have been laid bare after a local school joined the long list of institutions that have taken him to court over a series of non payments .
It is reported that the school filed its summons against Mukupe on June 18, claiming the minister owed $29 948 fees for his two children.
“The customer ledger for the defendant shows that the defendant owes the plaintiff a total of $29 948 for the services rendered to the defendant’s children. The period for the amount above is August 2017 to April 2018. The above amount is still owing and accruing interest. Despite demand, defendant has failed, neglected, denied and/or delayed to pay the capital debt in question,” the school’s lawyers, Musoni Masasire Law Chambers, said. news day