Mphoko Arrested by ZACC police, Faces Jail?

Update: ZACC says Mphoko fled before he was arrested and is now a wanted fugitive..

Former Mugabe Vice President and G40 kingpin Phelekezela Mphoko was reportedly arrested and taken to court after he was summoned to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) offices on Monday, 19 August.

Mphoko’s lawyers had gone to the ZACC offices with a statement from Mr Mphoko but officials at ZACC insisted that he comes in person.

A ZACC source said the former VP then surrendered himself to ZACC offices before he was taken into custody.

Mphoko’s family last week dramatically blocked ZACC officials from arresting the ex-Vice President on unspecified corruption allegations.

The former VP who briefly fled to Botswana following the fall of Robert Mugabe was an ally of former first lady Grace Mugabe and a top player in the once powerful G40 faction.

UPDATE: Mphoko Appears in Court

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko arrived on Monday morning to answer allegations of corruption at Bulawayo Magistrates Court.

He was accompanied by lawyer Zibusiso Ncube.

Cite posted court details on their social media account

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has arrived for his court appearance on allegations of corruption. He is with his lawyer Zibusiso Ncube and representatives of @ZACConline #Asakhe

Mphoko is accused of having ordered the release of the then acting chief executive officer Engineer Moses Juma and non-executive director Davison Norupiri who were arrested by ZACC on allegations of defrauding the parastatal of US$1,3 million.

Last year Juma was sentenced to 30 months in jail for criminal abuse of office.

