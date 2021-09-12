Inside late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe mausoleum.

The picture above is the interior part of the Mausoleum built at the National Heroes Acre where Mugabe was supposed to have been buried.

However, the family declined to have his body buried there in line with his wishes to be laid to rest at his rural home.

Apparently, Chief Zvimba few months ago ruled that Mugabe’s body should be exhumed and reburied at the Mausoleum.

The Chief penalised Grace Mugabe, who went on to contest the traditional leader’s ruling at the Magistrates Court.

Meanwhile, the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court recently ruled in favour of the Chief.

Zwnews